Provided by United Way of Charlotte County
Angie Matthiessen, executive director of the United Way of Charlotte County, has been selected to participate in United Way’s Leaders Engaged in Accelerated Development program.
The LEAD program is United Way’s exclusive engagement and professional development platform designed for high-performing and high-potential individuals who are committed to building their career within United Way.
“United Way of Charlotte County is proud that Angie was chosen to be a part of the LEAD program,” said United Way of Charlotte County board chairman Harvey Goldberg. “It is leaders like Angie who take part in programs like this that will carry our mission into the 21st century.”
Selection for the LEAD program is based on performance, potential, core competencies and a passion for the mission of United Way. Applications for the program come from the worldwide network of 12,850 professional staff and are open to those working across all departments and groups.
The 2019-2020 LEAD program runs from this month through July 2020 and provides participants with a series of in-depth learning and development sessions. For more information, visit: https://www.unitedway.org/careers/working-at-united-way
