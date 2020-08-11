Charlotte County Public School students will be required to wear masks or face coverings at school to the maximum extent possible in this upcoming school year, yet many families cannot afford masks. United Way of Charlotte County is collecting donations of children-sized cloth masks to fill this need.
The organization is asking community members to buy or sew and donate children-sized cloth face coverings for students to wear while at school. Items donated must be clean, new, with kid-friendly patterns and colors. They can be cloth masks, disposable masks, any face covering that covers the mouth and nose. Shields will not be accepted.
Items can be placed in a plastic bag and dropped off at the following locations:
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave. Collection box is at the side entrance on Viscaya Avenue.
Pomegranate & Fig, 208 Tamiami Trail, Unit 111, Punta Gorda.
Englewood Chamber of Commerce, 601 S. Indiana Ave.
HipNotique Boutique, 111 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
When you buy an adult or child-size mask from HipNotique Boutique by Aug. 17 in Punta Gorda to donate to Charlotte County Public Schools, the store will donate a second one mask to help students mask up.
Angie Matthiessen, executive director of United Way of Charlotte County, said she believes this project fits perfectly with the organization’s mission.
“There are so many who are already struggling,” Matthiessen said. “Helping the families and the school system respond to this great need is the least we as a community to do. Needing to have an assortment of masks to ensure your child is ready for school is an incredible economic hardship for our families and we’re hoping we can help relieve some of that stress.”
Matthiessen added that everyone can help with this in some way by either donating a mask or making a mask, which is often more cost effective.
For those who wish to make masks, you can find multi-sized mask patterns at www.craftpassion.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/face-mask-pattern-1.pdf
