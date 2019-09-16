Upcoming talk on life, death
Is it possible to have a good life and a good death?
Bill Schoolman will be the guest speaker at the Secular Community of Southwest Florida meeting at 3 p.m., Sept. 29 at the Punta Gorda Boat Club.
Schoolman is manager of the Final Exit Network’s speakers bureau and he will talk about planning and preparing for death.
Schoolman will talk about not only living wills and medical directives about death but issues such as choosing death over pain and being kept alive by machines.
The boat club is located at 802 West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
For more information call: Robert Moran, 941-380-8648.
Floridians monthly meetingThe Floridians will hold its September meeting today, beginning with coffee at 9:30 am, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Dr., Port Charlotte.
Tera Sylvester, County Director of the Charlotte County Special Olympics, will be the guest speaker.
The Floridians is a civic-minded social organization that meets monthly, September through May.
Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The club also raises money to donate to local charities. For more information call 941-255-6995, visit the club’s website at thefloridians.club, or visit the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thefloridians.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary Golf ScrambleSign-ups have begun for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s Annual Golf Scramble that will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St Andrews South Golf Club.
Golfers of all abilities welcome. Shotgun start at 7:30 am. The registration fee of $75.00 ($50 tax deductible) includes golf and cart, continental breakfast and lunch and prizes. If you don’t have a team, you can be paired up.
If you don’t golf, you can help by sponsoring a hole, donating raffle and silent auction items, or a cash donation. It’s all for the animals. The registration form can be downloaded at www.standrewssouth.com
Or call Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3 for information.
