A local couple came forward to help a Punta Gorda woman who desperately needed an accessible home, as she is wheelchair-dependent due to her ALS.
The Daily Sun wrote about Cheryl Teribury in February, recounting the arduous journey of her illness and challenges of day-to-day living.
After reading the story, Punta Gorda residents Ben and Kathi Haynie decided to do something to help her.
"My husband, Ben, lost his brother a couple of years ago to ALS, so we have first-hand experience with the devastation this disease causes," said Kathi Haynie.
The Haynies are known for starting the St. Baldrick's "shave-a-thon" fundraiser for a nonprofit cancer research organization based in California. The event is held around St. Patrick's Day at the Celtic Ray Public House in Punta Gorda.
The Haynies contacted Teribury after reading about her, and "I have become friends with Cheryl over the past few months," said Kathi, adding, "What a lovely person she is."
Ben Haynie, who is in the construction industry, said he would provide his labor to make Teribury's home accessible for her motorized wheelchair.
Teribury said he comes to her home each Saturday to make internal renovations and modifications for accessibility.
In February, Teribury said she hoped to live in the back of the house, in a sunroom that had been used as a storage area. It also had a very small bathroom with a shower, which was important as the plumbing was already in place.
Teribury said the room would offer her privacy and more space to get around in her wheelchair.
The front door of the house leads to a small room where she currently lives; she uses a recliner for her bed.
Her living quarters clearly wouldn't suffice; her father's home is only 1,000 square feet. The doorways are narrow, and her new power wheelchair which she calls "the Tesla of power chairs," is very heavy. Not being able to get around easily, she must depend on the wheelchair. Even her walker can barely fit through the very narrow doorway to the lone bathroom in the main part of the house.
Ben Haynie set to work in the sunroom, enlarging the bathroom to create a wheel-in shower. He also added insulation so the sunroom can be used for year-round living, as it will also contain Teribury's bedroom.
THE TRANSITION
Teribury moved to Punta Gorda from Maryland, to help care for her father who is now 92. She got what she called her "dream job" at Lee Health, where she was the administrative assistant for the radiology and respiratory departments at all four hospital campuses.
But in December 2017 she was given the devastating news she had ALS. She managed to work longer, but as her illness progressed she went on Social Security disability, as a person with ALS is considered 100% disabled.
Soon, her father became her caregiver, and later, her sister and son moved in to help.
Now, 63, Teribury continues to face more challenges as her body deteriorates further.
Teribury was able to pay for the renovation materials through a GoFundMe page she set up: https://gofund.me/cef92e75gofundme.com/f/Home-renovationswheelchair-van-for-cheryl. As of Friday, her GoFundMe page raised $5,480. Although the money did allow her to purchase materials for the work, the journey continues.
Without a van to transport Teribury and her motorized wheelchair, "I'm a prisoner in my home because I can't go anywhere," she said.
Teribury is hoping her GoFundMe page can raise enough money for her to "put a down payment on a van; I can finance the rest."
Meanwhile, every Saturday Ben Haynie arrives to turn Teribury's living quarters into the oasis she surely needs.
Kathy Haynie said after a couple of her friends read about Teribury's plight, they expressed interest in helping, and she said she might organize a fundraising event to help raise additional funds for that must-needed van.
If you would like to help Cheryl Teribury, go to her page at gofundme.com/f/Home-renovationswheelchair-van-for-cheryl.
