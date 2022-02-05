UPDATE: The victim in the crash was an 83-year-old Charlotte County man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The man was driving a sedan westbound on Hollis Avenue just before 1 p.m. and stopped at the State Road 776 intersection, then drove into the path of a pickup driven by a 47-year-old North Port woman heading northbound, the crash report stated.
The vehicles collided, with the sedan coming to rest in the paved turn median. The sedan's driver was declared deceased.
The woman driving the pickup sustained minor injuries.
A man died after his vehicle collided with another Saturday afternoon near the intersection at 4048 El Jobean Road.
The address is that of the Marathon gas station in Port Charlotte.
Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte Fire and EMS, confirmed two vehicles were involved in the crash — a sedan car and a Ford F-150 truck.
It was unknown which vehicle the man was driving.
Dunn said paramedics performed CPR on the male driver who suffered “traumatic injuries.”
He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he died, Dunn said.
Eastbound traffic was temporarily rerouted until the accident scene could be cleared.
The female driver involved in the crash was injured but refused medical treatment, Dunn said.
