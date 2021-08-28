PUNTA GORDA — Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at U.S. 17 on Saturday morning due to multiple crashes, including one that is a fatality.
The first crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 161 and involves a fatality. About 30 minutes later, a second crash was reported in the same area of the interstate with injuries, according to FHP.
The first crash involved a four-door sedan that was stopped without any lights on in the southbound left lane of I-75 on top of the North Jones Loop Road overpass. A pickup truck was traveling in the southbound lanes of I-75 and hit the first vehicle, which rotated and struck a guardrail and caught fire.
The sedan's driver, whose gender, age and town were listed as unknown, died. The pickup driver, a 30-year-old man from Venice, suffered minor injuries.
The second crash involved a Honda sedan, driven by a 23-year-old Gainesville man, and a semi tractor trailer, driven by a 45-year-old man from Riverview, Florida.
The Honda was traveling southbound on I-75 in the right travel lane around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, approaching the Jones Loop Road exit. The semi was traveling directly in front of the Honda, but at a slow speed due to the first crash that was about 1,500 feet ahead of them on I-75. The Honda failed to slow down and hit the semi, according to FHP.
The Honda driver suffered critical injuries; the semi driver was not injured.
For more information on these crashes, as well as the one that shut down the I-75 bridge Saturday, read Sunday's edition of The Daily Sun.
