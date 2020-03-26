If you've driven by an area United Parcel Service distribution center recently, you may have noticed employees are scrambling to load those big brown trucks up with packages as quickly as possible.
The same holds true for United States Postal Service employees loading up those little red, white and blue delivery vehicles at nearly all hours of the day and night.
While many local businesses are suffering, the package delivery industry is booming.
Matt O'Connor from UPS said the company is dealing with an influx of business across the nation, and their focus at this time is to keep up with demand while trying to keep everyone safe.
"The safety and health of our employees is extremely important as we care about each other, our families and the communities where we live and work," O'Connor said. "Designated by the governments of countries around the world as a 'Critical Infrastructure Business,' we have both a privilege and a responsibility to continue safely working during this challenging period."
Media representatives from the United States Post Office echoed those remarks.
"Our online business has increased quite a bit," said David Walton, corporate communications spokesperson for the United State Post Office. "We will continue to follow strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health departments."
Amazon orders are also on overload as the company is sending out emails to customers stating that overnight shipping is not possible at this time.
CEO and founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos said in a press release "This isn’t business as usual, and it’s a time of great stress and uncertainty. It’s also a moment in time when the work we’re doing is its most critical. We’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering essential items like household staples, sanitizers, baby formula, and medical supplies."
