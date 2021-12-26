From left, Valerie's House Charlotte County director Christine Carey, with Justin Brand, director of communications, and Ashley Maher, CEO of the Charlotte Community Foundation which provided the grant to Valerie's House so the children could have a holiday party.
Singers from Briarpatch Princess Parties were a big hit with children who posed with them for photos.
PHOTO PROVIDED
A highlight for many of the children was getting to meet "Elsa" and "Anna" of "Frozen." The singers performed at the holiday party.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Some of the girls took turns putting glitter in each other's hair.
PHOTO PROVIDED
From left, Valerie's House Charlotte County director Christine Carey, with Justin Brand, director of communications, and Ashley Maher, CEO of the Charlotte Community Foundation which provided the grant to Valerie's House so the children could have a holiday party.
PORT CHARLOTTE - More than 30 children who suffered the loss of a loved one were treated to a night of fun care of an area nonprofit.
Christine Carey, director of Valerie's House, which helps children and families work through the loss of a loved one, was excited about the success of the event.
Along with 33 children and 19 caregivers, there were volunteers, staff members, and businesses who provided food, desserts, toys, beverages. The event also had professional entertainers.
"When the Valerie's House-Charlotte County children and families walked into the doors of the Winter Holiday Event, they were greeted by Elsa and Anna from 'Frozen.' The children were so excited to see them," Carey said.
The professional singers, from Briarpatch Princess Parties, donated their services, she said.
Carey said the event was made possible when last year's Leadership Charlotte class chose Valerie's House to receive a $3,000 grant from the Charlotte Community Foundation this year.
Foundation's CEO Ashley Maher and Director of Community Engagement Justin Brand, were on hand to join in the festivities.
Carey said the church's Family Life Center was abuzz with activities. Beside the singers and a DJ who played tunes while kids joined in a dance contest, children decorated their hair with glitter, dressed in props and had their pictures taken in the photo booth, while some made holiday cards and others enjoyed painting and making other crafts.
"Zarita Mattox of the Dream Maker and Dream Chasers Girls Mentoring Program made all of the dinner and provided delicious food, including chicken parmigiana," Carey said. "We had winter desserts donated by PG Social House, too."
The event included the presence of Santa's holiday shop.
"The children were able to pick out presents that they liked," Carey said.
Carey said many people donated their goods and services free of charge, while others gave discounts.
"We all had such a fun and wonderful evening. As our families were leaving they were given centerpieces from the night of the event and a beautiful ornament from Caregiver Connection," Carey said.
According to the Valerie's House website, there are 4,240 bereaved children in Charlotte County.
In Florida, 1 in 8 children will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the age of 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.