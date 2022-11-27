VENICE - Christine Carey spoke about a girl who lost her father in 2019 — and then her mother died days after Hurricane Ian hit Punta Gorda.
The girl, who is being raised by her grandmother, is getting grief help from Valerie's House in Punta Gorda.
Carey, the program and outreach coordinator at Valerie's House, said the girl was actually doing well since her dad passed away. Now she's working through her grief about her mom's death. It's something Valerie's House founder Angela Melvin had to do after her mother, Valerie, died in a crash at age 31.
"One in 12 students will experience the loss of a parent, grandparent or sibling by the age of 18," Carey said. "That's two per classroom. There are 4,000 students in Charlotte County, and that's doubled in Sarasota County, who have lost a loved one."
Carey spoke recently at the Homeless to Home luncheon at the Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice. She explained Valerie’s House is a nonprofit organization with locations in Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier, Lee and Hendry counties.
Valerie’s House provides a safe, comfortable place for children and their families to heal together following the death of a loved one. Valerie’s House offers support groups and other activities at a home on 1762 Fowler St. in Fort Myers and a home in Naples at 819 Myrtle Terrace. Valerie's House also holds group meetings at First United Methodist Church, 507 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
"Our goal is to have a house in Charlotte and Sarasota counties like we do in Lee County," she said. "The house wouldn't be for people to live in but have grief groups. Now we are in churches and schools. We would love our own location to offer more for those who live in our service area. We are looking for space in North Port. We are allowed in all schools in Sarasota and Charlotte counties."
Melvin sponsored two open houses in Fort Myers Nov. 18 for National Children’s Grief Awareness Day. She is also launching a monthly podcast. The debut episode features Melvin sharing her experience of childhood grief after losing her mother in 1987. Melvin will reveal the challenges of making her dream for Valerie’s House a reality as well as what she has learned along the way.
Carey said children were surveyed on words that comfort them and that aren't helpful after the death of a loved one. Among things they liked were when someone told them they would be supportive, they have been thinking about the person and if they ever need a person to talk to, they will listen.
What children didn't like to hear were phrases like "it could be worse or at least it wasn't your mother or father who died" if it was like an aunt or uncle who passed away. Kids also didn't believe the words "they are in a better place" was helpful in grieving.
Carey said grief is something people do differently and in their own time.
"Grief isn't something you get over," she said. "It's something you learn to deal with, to live with, while moving on with your life. It doesn't mean you forget about that person."
While working with students in grief groups, they are given a paper mask to decorate. They start out with an outline of a face. The student can color it according to how they feel.
"A lot of times a child will color the mask yellow that signifies they are happy because they don't want anyone to know how they really feel inside," she said. "Then we ask them to color it the way they feel inside. That's were we see they feel guilt or anger or sadness, some happiness and sometimes all of these emotions. We talk about those feelings. We talk about what they feel death looks and feels like to them."
Carey said the school groups and nighttime grief sessions are free for children and families. Valerie's House operates on donations, fundraisers and grants.
Since its opening in 2016, Valerie’s House has helped more than 1,000 children grieve the loss of loved one. The numbers grew during COVID-19 and again after Hurricane Ian battered Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Currently, Valerie's House is welcoming new volunteers who want to help children in grief groups. They are having a two-day training session 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 and noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 in Fort Myers.
The training allow volunteer facilitators to guide children through tough situations including listening, encouraging and engaging with children and teens in their peer support groups.
"We provide the training and you provide the love," Carey said.
Valerie’s House is encouraging residents on social media to change their profile image during the month to the Children’s Grief Awareness ribbon.
“November is also National Children’s Grief Awareness Month so we will be posting several stories, videos and podcasts to help others understand the plight grieving families face,” Melvin said. “It is an exciting national movement and we are relieved there are others who are finally joining with us in this conversation, when for so many years, children’s grief was not something people acknowledged.”
For more information on how to get a child help in school or in a grief group, visit www.valerieshouse.org.
To listen to the first podcast episode visit, www.buzzsprout.com/571363/9558526
