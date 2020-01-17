PORT CHARLOTTE — After a vehicle was shot in Port Charlotte, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they arrested a suspect Friday.
The suspect is Aaron Simmons, 20, a convicted felon on house arrest. Simmons allegedly shot multiple times into an unoccupied vehicle along Fairhaven Street and Conway Boulevard and then fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. At least nine bullet casings were recorded as evidence at the scene.
There were no injuries in the incident Friday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Dressed in a black hoodie, according to neighbor Paul Roberts, the suspect then took off running.
Witnesses told deputies they saw Simmons run through backyards of the neighborhood toward U.S. 41. Deputies searched the area, and then were informed that someone matching his description was getting into a blue truck after asking for a ride.
The truck was then located, and Simmons was taken into custody. The driver of the truck was not involved and did not know Simmons personally.
According to neighbor Carol Roberts, the victim and her child just moved into the house Thursday.
The suspect and victim knew each other and worked together, according to CCSO spokesperson Claudette Bennett.
“I’ve been here 25 years and never had anything like this,” neighbor Paul Roberts told the Sun.
Charges against Simmons are still pending.
The investigation into the incident is still active. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
