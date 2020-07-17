VENICE — After encouraging masks at its first Venice Farmers Market last week following months of being shut down by COVID-19, masks will be mandatory starting this week.
"If customers do not have a face covering, cloth masks will be provided for them by the Market, while supplies last," the city of Venice said in a Friday afternoon news release.
"Market staff and vendors have gone to great lengths to create a CDC compliant and safe socially distanced outdoor shopping experience for our community," it added.
Staff and vendors are already wearing masks and sanitizing their areas in a plan the city approved that complies with state, federal and local food and safety guidelines, the city said. Only service animals are allowed because of rules enacted in the era of COVID-19.
Market manager Lee Perron was unavailable for immediate comment Friday afternoon. The Market's website, www.thevenicefarmersmarket.org, has more information.
The Farmers Market is at City Hall from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays on West Venice Avenue between Harbor Drive and Avenue des Parques. It is run by the same team that have weekly farmers markets during the season in Englewood and West Villages in North Port. Those are both closed, with expected reopenings in October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.