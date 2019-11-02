Paying tribute to veterans, Venice virtuoso Brian Gurl is heading to Punta Gorda on Friday, Nov. 8, for “A Patriotic Tribute of Veterans Day.
Considered a child prodigy on piano when he was little more than a toddler, Gurl has blossomed into a complete entertainer with songs and pattern added to his piano-playing skills.
While such a statement indicates that he would be able to carry a show by himself, a talented six-pack will perform at Punta Gorda
Russian-born and Moscow Conservatory-trained Katherine Alexandra and vocalist Michelle Pruyn will add their own considerable talents to the show. Three additional musicians will round out the sextet at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church.
This red, white and blue tribute will featured songs and scores by the likes of Irving Berlin, George M. Cohan, Woodie Guthrie, Elvis Presley, Elton John, Mariah Carey, Lee Greenwood and others.
Whenever Gurl and Alexandra appear on stage together, a piano duel becomes part of the show. Within seconds, there is a lot of head-shaking in the audience by folks trying to figure out how they can do that. For this concert the fueling pianos will battle “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”
Pruyn, the music director of the Bay Point Methodist Church — formerly the Jesse Knight Memorial Church in Nokomis — adds her own considerable talent to the show as do those three additional musicians.
Pruyn sang “Proud To Be An American” with Lee Greenwood at the White House.
Experience a spirited, uplifting musical tribute to America — highlighted by a tribute to Veterans Day.
Alexandra, a Russian immigrant, will perform “God Bless America” as a prayer, Gurl said.
Gurl has performed songs by the likes of Irving Berlin, George M. Cohan, Woody Guthrie, Elvis Presley, Elton John, Mariah Carey, Lee Greenwood and others in what he refers to as a “Red, white and blue tribute to warm your heart and make you proud to be an American.”
Order tickets by phone at 941-639-0001, weekdays 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the church or at the door prior to the performance. Tickets are $20 per person.
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda.
For more information, visit briangurlproductions.com.
