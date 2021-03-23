PUNTA GORDA - For the first time in Charlotte County, a person was indicted on a murder charge for the unlawful distribution of drugs.
State Attorney Amira Fox and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced the indictment by the Charlotte County grand jury on Tuesday afternoon.
On July 19, 2020, CCSO deputies responded to a Punta Gorda boatyard and found a 31-year-old woman dead from an overdose. She died from a fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose, according to the medical examiner. Her toxicology results included amphetamines, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl.
The investigation led to the arrest of Venice resident Lacey Shaver.
“To our dealers, if you're going to keep pushing this crap on our streets, we're going to come after you using every resource within our power to put you away,” Prummell said. “So as I see it, you have three choices — stop, take your chance of losing your freedom, or get the hell out of Charlotte County.”
A witness told deputies that the woman lost consciousness and slumped over seconds after she shot up the drugs, according to the arrest affidavit. Shaver stepped out to make a phone call and get ice. When she returned, she said, “I know that I shouldn’t have given her this, but she begged me,” the witness told deputies.
When the woman’s breathing did not improve, Shaver said she couldn’t stay because she had a warrant for her arrest. She fled the scene and took the drugs with her, according to the witness.
Shaver was indicted on: first-degree murder – unlawful distribution of fentanyl (a capital felony); two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a park (first degree felony); and two counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, (first degree felony).
Shaver has a history of more than a half-dozen arrests since 2015 in Sarasota County on theft and drug charges.
“I hope that today's indictment brings some relief to the family of the victim,” Fox said. “I convened the grand jury on this case, because the distribution of drugs will not be tolerated in our circuit.”
