A crowd of well over a hundred veterans and civilians gathered at the gazebo in Veterans Park to pay tribute to U.S. veterans during a stirring Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
Dick Carr, an Air Force pilot and retired major general who flew combat missions over Vietnam, led the event comprised of history and patriotic music to remember those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Some wandered away from speakers and musicians in the gazebo to walk along the Vietnam Wall in the park, located at the entrance to Laishley Park. Several stooped and laid small American flags in front of sections of the wall where apparently the name of a loved one, comrade or friend was etched.
ROTC students from Charlotte High School also participated, as well as veterans, mostly from the Vietnam War.
Carr began by recounting the origin of Memorial Day, which was called Decoration Day until 1971.
He advised the gathering to fly the American flag at half staff until noon each Memorial Day, then raise it, and at 3 p.m. pause "for a moment of silence."
There were many heroes among us Monday, Carr said, including Monsignor Philip W. Hill, who led the invocation.
Carr said Hill was serving as a U.S. Army chaplain working at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001 when the terrorists crashed one of the planes into the building. He already had left the building, but "rushed back to help."
Hill had two other close calls — in Mosul, Iraq, and Afghanistan, Carr told the crowd.
Jennifer Montalvo, of North Port, sang "The Star-Spangled Banner." A lieutenant with the Department of Corrections, she was last year's winner of the "Charlotte Idol" competition.
Celebrities came to honor veterans, as well. James Marvell, who was in the band Mercy, gave a moving rendition of "An American Trilogy," which was popularized by Elvis Presley.
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch provided a light moment at the otherwise somber occasion.
Turning to Carr, Deutsch said he served in the Coast Guard, but "If I didn't score so high, I would have been in the Air Force." He then read a proclamation from the county.
Professional singer, actress, composer and movie producer Tomey Sellars sang "You Raise Me Up" and later joined Marvell and Army Vietnam veteran Bill Akins in singing "Where Have All the Flowers Gone."
Akins was the fundraising chairman for the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida and is involved in many veterans' activities.
After the gun salute, Carr invited the crowd to the Cultural Center in Port Charlotte, for lunch.
Some headed over to a section of Laishley Park along the waterfront, where more than 500 American flags rippled in breezes off the Peace River. Several took photos among the flags which were placed in perfect rows.
