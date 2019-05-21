NORTH PORT — A town hall meeting on veterans affairs has been set for North Port.
Concerned Veterans for America is hosting U.S. Rep. Greg Steube with its Defend & Reform Veterans and Military Town Hall.
The event is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Suncoast Technical College Conference Center, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.
It will include discussion on VA Mission Act, VA health care and a question-and-answer session with Steube.
Registration is free, but required, and will be checked at the entrance.
It can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/defend-reform-veterans-and-military-town-hall-series-rep-greg-steube-tickets-60147887952.
The town hall meeting will solicit concerns and ideas from veterans.
It will be moderated by CVA’s senior adviser Dan Caldwell, a Marine veteran who has worked on Capitol Hill as a caseworker focusing on VA and Department of Department issues.
The group, Concerned Veterans for America, is a non-governmental advocacy group for U.S. veterans. Among the planks in the group’s platform is open access to health care for veterans outside the VA health care system.
The group is also advocating for responsible defense spending and for the government to realign military facilities and close those not vital to the defense of the nation.
Steube, a Sarasota-area resident, represents Florida’s 17th district in Congress and was elected to his first term in November.
He served in the U.S. Army and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom as a JAG officer. He served in the Florida Legislature from 2010-2018.
