PUNTA GORDA — Members of the Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts (VITA) performed at the Military Heritage Museum “P-51 Club” on Thursday night.
The mission of VITA is to promote creative writing, as well as musical and visual arts as a therapeutic outlet for veterans.
The program creates a space where veterans can experiment with different artistic mediums to potentially help process and overcome traumatic events.
Veterans and family gathered with museum staff to hear the music of VITA Vice Chairman Nate Winkler and Mike Bernicchi.
Pizza and Beer were served, stories were traded, and plans were made for the next musical event, to be held Dec. 12. You can learn more about VITA at www.vitaarts.org.
Today, the The Military Heritage Museum will host an event commemorating the 244th Birthday of the United States Navy.
There will be a cake cutting ceremony located in the P-51 club at 12:30 p.m. along with first floor galleries. The event is free and open to the public.
The museum is at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. For more information visit militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
