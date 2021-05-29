Petty Officer Third Class William Melyan was a teenager when enemy shells came too close for comfort in two incidents. He was stationed aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer off the coast of Vietnam.
In one incident, the USS Stoddard was shelled and nearly sank. Melyan, a damage controlman and part of the repair crew, scrambled with his fellow crew members to temporarily make repairs to prevent the ship from sinking.
In a similar incident a month earlier, shrapnel peppered the vessel.
This is his story:
Seventeen-year-old Melyan enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, because “I was raised around boats and I wanted to join the Navy,” he said recently from his Punta Gorda home.
Because of his age, “my parents had to sign for me,” he said. The New Jersey native and his best friend enlisted together, in the “Navy Buddy Enlistment Program.” The friends believed they’d be in the same training unit; the program is for individuals who wish to remain together during their enlistment.
However, Melyan’s friend “went to the Mediterranean, and I was sent to Southeast Asia,” Melyan laughed.
He was stationed on two Fletcher class destroyers, called “greyhounds of the sea” as they can move at 36 nautical knots (41 mph), he said.
The ships, 375 feet long and 40 feet wide, were used to protect aircraft carriers, fight the enemy near shore, and pick up downed pilots.
During the USS Stoddard’s participation in Operation Sea Dragon, “on March 17, 1967, we got a call to pick up a spotter plane pilot who had been shot down,” Melyan said.
Spotter planes flew over strategic sites, located ground troops, and gave coordinates to ships in the area. This was especially useful in identifying U.S. troops so they were not mistakenly shot at, he explained.
The USS Stoddard was 3,000 yards from land, near the mouth of the Song Giang River. It received a call to pick up a downed pilot. Since the water was shallow, a rescue lifeboat would be deployed.
As the lifeboat was being lowered, heavy enemy fire bombarded the ship.
“They got us. They opened fire, and we were hit by a shell on the starboard side,” Melyan remembered.
The ship sustained damage — the worst being a 3-foot diameter hole.
“The shell hit at the waterline, where the crew’s sleeping quarters were,” said Melyan. “No one was hurt,” he said, because at that hour everyone was away from the quarters.
Melyan and other sailors shored up the ship by plugging the hole, so to speak, with materials and a mattress. Later, other crew members removed a hatch cover and welded it into place over the hole.
The crew also listed the boat to prevent water from seeping in. The vessel was tilted to its port side, bringing the damaged starboard hull above water, said Melyan.
The ship headed for Japan where it would be repaired, but not before returning “125 rounds of ‘Stoddard Specials,’” according to an account written by another crew member, Frank Kasmarski.
The downed pilot, meanwhile, was sighted by other aircraft and a helicopter. “The helo was just over the pilot, ready for pickup, when he received heavy small arms fire from small craft,” reads Kasmarki’s report. In attempts to get away, two aircraft collided while attempting to avoid the helicopter. Now, three pilots were in the water in addition to the first one to be rescued by the Stoddard.
Three pilots were recovered, including the first one, but one remained unaccounted for.
Life back home
While Melyan was in the Navy for three years and three months, his sister’s friend Ulla wrote to him. “We originally met when I was 14,” said Ulla Melyan. The couple wed in December 1967. They have three daughters and five grandchildren.
Ulla Melyan said things were different right after the war, unlike today.
“They were spat on and called baby killers,” she said. Melyan said he didn’t display his uniform or medals back then, either.
After the war, Melyan ran a DJ business and worked at the Lakehurst Naval Air Engineering Station in New Jersey for many years.
He now enjoys living in Punta Gorda, and he has taken up painting.
And he displays his Naval experience on his license plates, cap and T-shirts; his cell phone’s ringtone is “Anchors Away.” Every Memorial Day and Veterans Day he decorates his grounds with American and POW flags, plus other patriotic symbols.
He also proudly displays his medals: National Defense, Good Conduct; Vietnam Service Medal; Vietnam Campaign Medal; two medals given by the Department of Veterans Affairs from the state of New Jersey; and the citation sent to him and his fellow Stoddard sailors, from then-Acting Secretary of the Navy Robert H.B. Baldwin.
The Melyans have participated in USS Stoddard reunions and will host the next one in Jacksonville in 2022.
