Candles and lights will flicker in the dark on Winter Solstice, Dec. 21 -- the longest night of the year, when many will gather to remember Charlotte County's approximate 15 homeless individuals who passed away in 2020.
While this year was terrible for most, if not all of us, here and around the world, the homeless population suffered before, during, and will continue to suffer after the pandemic ends.
In Charlotte County, there are numerous agencies dedicated to eradicating homelessness, including the Homeless Coalition of Charlotte County, whose mission is: "Alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness."
This Winter Solstice vigil, like others in the past, will have a "speaker and someone to say a few words and prayers," said Homeless Coalition CEO Tina Figliuolo. Both family members and friends of the deceased, plus members of the public are invited to the remembrance event which begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30.
The vigil will be held at the Jesus Loves You Ministry at 1734 Cedarwood Street in Port Charlotte. The ministry, like the Homeless Coalition and about 20 other nonprofits and agencies in Charlotte County, also provides assistance to our county's homeless.
While "our purpose is to get them (homeless) into housing," said Figliuolo, other agencies are involved in providing a multitude of services, including warm showers, clothing, food, healthcare, counseling, and more.
Helping and keeping track of Charlotte County's homeless population takes a village, so to speak, and some 15 to 20 agencies, including the Homeless Coalition, hold their monthly One Charlotte meetings to share names of those who have reached out for help, said Figliuolo. This way, the agencies can better understand what other resources might be needed and also to discover how many homeless people are out there, she added.
Each year, during the last week in January, the Homeless Coalition, along with other agencies, holds the Point in Time Count. During a 24-hour period, they go out with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office to "count all the homeless in Charlotte County," said Figliuolo.
At last count, there were less than 200 homeless people living in Charlotte County, she said, adding that in the 12 years she's been at the Homeless Coalition, "the numbers have gone down."
But not being counted are "people sleeping on their friends' couches," she said, so the number of homeless people in Charlotte County could be much higher.
The Homeless Education Liaison communicates with teachers and other schools personnel to determine how many students are homeless, Figliuolo said. Some clues would be a child who comes to class wearing the same clothes day after day, or is hungry and apparently had not had a meal, she explained.
This year, which has been perhaps the most difficult year for many of us in our lifetimes, it might help to pause for a moment to reflect on those who have had it much worse and remember those who have died without shelter.
Perhaps next year during the Point in Time Count, no homeless people will be found living and sleeping outdoors, as they would have found housing.
If you would like to help, consider making a donation to one of the nonprofits, or perhaps offer your talents as a volunteer. The pandemic has reduced the number of volunteers and donations that are badly needed.
The Homeless Coalition, which is sponsored by the Gulf Coast Partnership, State of Florida, and The Department of Children and Families, maintains a shelter for individuals and families at its Kenesaw Street site in Port Charlotte. It also holds its Hot Meals Program 365 days per year. It serves breakfast and lunch to its shelter residents and veterans, and dinner to the general public in the dining room. It also provides evening snacks to the shelter's children. The Homeless Coalition runs a food pantry and provides help with utilities and clothing.
The Jesus Loves You Ministry provides showers and lunches for the homeless, and others provide medical care and counseling, such as the Andes Clinic and Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. And still others, like the Salvation Army, Jewish Family Services, and the Veterans Administration, provide a multitude of care and services to clients who come to them. Local law enforcement also pitches in to provide help and disperse information to homeless people.
