The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitors & Convention Bureau is providing new resources to support tourism.
The organization will also offer extended resources for small business owners impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
A marketing campaign was recently launched to help consumers find locally owned businesses that offer take-out and delivery options, virtual tours and activities, online education, and more unique destination offerings. Serving as a positive source of information and entertainment, the campaign is designed to project a sense of community outside county lines. This campaign aims to serve as a unified source for positively promoting Charlotte County and what tourism businesses are offering to locals (as well as what future visitors can get inspired by) at this time.
The marketing campaign, called “Charlotte County Tourism: Our Best Side is by Your Side” is geared toward encouraging consumers to support local businesses from their home, while practicing social distancing under the state's Safer at Home Order.
“As advocates for the tourism industry, the tourism bureau is committed to Charlotte County’s small businesses and our local economy,” said Wendie Vestfall, Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach VCB Director of Tourism. “It’s our top priority to support our tourism partners, help see them through this crisis and ensure future success once this is all over. We hope and truly believe that the campaign will be a positive resource to help us see that vision through to success.”
In addition to supporting tourism-related businesses through the listed offers on pureflorida.com/best-side-your-side/, and in timing with the launch of the campaign, the VCB has also released limited edition retro-looking, custom-designed T-shirts made available for purchase on the website.
"The shirts are meant to be a celebration of community, adding color to an otherwise dim time, Vestfall said. "In a continued effort to support the beloved community, earnings will go toward the Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) fund for Charlotte County tourism industry partners and their employees."
The organization's normal advertising tagline is "Our Best Side is Outside," but because the tourism industry has been so affected by the coronavirus pandemic, leaders came up with a new plan: "Our Best Side is by Your Side."
"Many people affected are local tourism workers," Vestfall said. "We see many repeat visitors every year and they remember their favorite restaurant workers and bartenders. We came up with the T-shirt idea because we have restaurants making hand sanitizer and face masks for people in the community and we wanted to shed a positive light for these businesses. We are not encouraging people to come here right now, we just want to remind them they can still support our workers by ordering a T-shirt and taking a selfie to share with us on social media."
Proceeds will go to the COAD fund, which allows Charlotte County residents who are out of work to be prescreened for assistance with their bills. Visit coadfl.org for more information.
For restaurant tourism partners wishing to add or update their listing on the Visitor Bureau site, visit PureFlorida.com/restaurant-partner-update.
Social media followers will soon have a chance to win a free custom T-shirt. For more information, visit pureflorida.com/best-side-your-side/.
