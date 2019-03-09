A new volunteer bike patrol unit through Punta Gorda Police Department has arrived.
“The VIP Bike Patrol is made up of volunteers who are experienced cyclists and who have received specialized training in bicycle safety, bicycle education, and bicycle and pedestrian laws,” states information from PGPD.
“The purpose of this new team is to add yet another layer of department presence on our bicycle and pedestrian pathways, in our residential neighborhoods, and our commercial districts.”
VIP Bike Patrol members will be available to assist the public, provide education and safety information, conduct parking enforcement, and report suspicious activity or potential safety concerns to officers, according to PGPD.
“Our volunteers do not conduct traffic enforcement or write citations for traffic infractions. Only officers are able to do so,” stated PGPD on Facebook.
Retired educators meetingIf you’re retired from a school board, you’re invited to attend the next Charlotte County Retired Educators’ meeting in Port Charlotte.
The group will meet Wednesday at Perkins Restaurant, 1700 Tamiami Trail, at 10:30 a.m.
This will be a luncheon with group socializing, but no speaker is planned for the meeting, according to a press release from the group.
For more information, email Arlene Kincaid at jmkmak36@gmail.com
Hear how to promote your businessPromoting your business doesn’t have to be expensive, and a free workshop Thursday will give some tips.
Dawn Marx and her staff from Buffalo Graffix will show different ways to promote businesses, involving social media and more, according to a press release from SCORE Port Charlotte.
The workshop is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Community Room on the second floor of Sarasota Memorial Healthcare, 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road in North Port.
North Port Small Business Lunch and Learn workshops are presented by the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of North Port, Toastmasters International of North Port and SCORE Port Charlotte.
Lunch will be provided at no charge and is sponsored by Buffalo Wings and Rings.
To register visit: www.northportareachamber.com
Learn about pine flatwoodsPeace River Butterfly Society is offering a free presentation March 20 on the Ecology of the pine flatwoods of Myakka State Forest.
The forest offers hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, trails for horseback riding, picnic areas, and tons of nature to see and photograph.
Dr. Bill Dunson, Emeritis Professor at Penn State’s Department of Biology, will speak at the Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte, 20271 Tappan Zee Drive. He is also a contributor to the Sun.
Later on March 22, Dunson will lead a walk along the Gordon Smith Trail in the forest, and then on March 25 the group will hold a butterfly walk “with the hope of thistles in full bloom.”
For more information on presentation and event times, contact Steve Scott, president of the butterfly society at, sfscott2011@hotmail.com or call 941-625-0381.
Check your irrigation timerSouthwest Florida Water Management District is asking residents to check timers on their irrigation system controllers this weekend.
Saturday night is when clocks are turned ahead an hour, and that’s a good time to make sure irrigation system timers are set correctly for year-round water conservation measures, according to SWFMD.
Lawn watering is limited to twice-per-week, unless your city or county has a different schedule. Local governments maintaining just once-per-week watering by local ordinance include Sarasota County.
For additional information about water conservation, visit WaterMatters.org/Conservation.
— Do you have News of Note to share? Email it with JPEG photos to andrea.praegitzer@yoursun.com
