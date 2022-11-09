Charlotte County Schools Curriculum Specialist Donna Dunakey tells volunteers how the AmeriCorps grant has made ongoing camps possible for hundreds of Charlotte County students to visit the Military Heritage Museum and take guided tours and speak to veterans.
PUNTA GORDA — At 90, Bob Richardson has volunteered at the Military Heritage Museum for a decade and likes how it's changed positively over the years.
This week, the Navy veteran - who served from 1948 to 1954 - along with 150 fellow volunteers were honored with a lunch reception at the museum, 900 West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
"When we were at Fishermen's Village (from 2001-2018) there were areas for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, but it was compartmentalized and in a small space," Richardson said.
Now it includes a telling of the military and its past, along with its future with Space Force, he said.
Volunteers guide visitors through the 17,000-square-foot facility. The second-floor has a military aircraft experience in the Flight Ops simulator room. Visitors can travel virtually to the International Space Station. They operate replica weapons in the laser gun range.
"We aren't just volunteers, we are educators," Jeff Sherwin, lead volunteer said. "We could get monkeys to show people the artifacts. It's really the stories our volunteers share with people who visit here that's the real experience of the museum. Each artifact has a story. Our volunteers help share them."
The facility is ready for daylong Veterans Day events beginning 10 a.m. Friday. After the 11 a.m. ceremony, volunteers will give cockpit tours of its Huey aircraft until 4 p.m.
At 7 p.m., is a two-act performance "A Salute to the Brave Men and Women" in the Gulf Theater of the museum.
Jim Shugart has volunteered at the museum for three months. He used to drive veterans to appointments. Now he speaks to them and other visitors at the museum.
"This is the most enjoyment I've received from volunteering," said Shugart, a Navy veteran.
Paula LaManna has several military veterans in her family. She's been volunteering at the museum since 2020.
"It's amazing to listen to those who served or still do," she said.
Through a partnership with the museum, hundreds of Charlotte County Public Schools students visit the Military Heritage Museum. They take guided tours and speak to veterans.
Students recently visited The Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida in Veterans Park in Punta Gorda. They were told six Charlotte County resident's names were on the wall. They found them and laid flowers near the names.
Then students loaded into the new Military Heritage Museum van for a tour.
"They did an art project making poppies which were then donated to the veterans at the Douglas Jacobson Veterans' Nursing Home," Charlotte County Public Schools Curriculum Specialist Donna Dunakey said. "When students talk to the volunteers, they hear the stories about their military service. There will be 600 students that come through the museum throughout the school year. It's really an amazing experience for these students."
