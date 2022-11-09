Bob Richardson

Volunteers Bob Richardson and his wife, Bernice, have lunch with their friend Jim Shugart. 

PUNTA GORDA — At 90, Bob Richardson has volunteered at the Military Heritage Museum for a decade and likes how it's changed positively over the years.

This week, the Navy veteran - who served from 1948 to 1954 - along with 150 fellow volunteers were honored with a lunch reception at the museum, 900 West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.


vets cake

Veterans were treated to a special cake and lunch for their service at the Military Heritage Museum.
Richard Jacoby

Volunteer Richard Jacoby receives a pin and a thank you for his dedication to the museum.
Donna Dunakey

Charlotte County Schools Curriculum Specialist Donna Dunakey tells volunteers how the AmeriCorps grant has made ongoing camps possible for hundreds of Charlotte County students to visit the Military Heritage Museum and take guided tours and speak to veterans.

