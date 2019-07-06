By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — Imagine wading in warm, salty water up to your hips or waist, then putting on a mask and dipping your face into the water to scan the living sea floor. You are looking for blades of sea grass, or the wavy shells of a scallop attached to the grass, or the smooth shell of a clam.
This is what volunteers for the state surveys in Gasparilla Sound and Lemon Bay have done for many years, except last year, when red tide made it impossible.
In April, biologists with the University of Florida released about 6 million bay scallop larvae into the waters of Charlotte Harbor. Bay scallops in Florida only live about one year, so now is the time to check in on them.
This year, the waters are clear of red tide and the call is out for volunteers to be junior scientists for a day.
Key dates begin with the sea grass survey July 16-29 when volunteers pick one day to go out in the water. Then, Aug. 10 is the one-day survey for scallops and clams.
Betty Staugler, Florida Sea Grant Agent with UF, said she can use up to 150 volunteers for the scallop/clam survey. She already has most of the grass surveyors, but could use two more teams by Hog Island on the Myakka River or at Pirate Harbor, she said. Many scallop volunteers from previous years will likely return, she said.
These surveys serve several purposes.
They monitor whether water quality is increasing or decreasing
They monitor whether sea creatures and plants are increasing or decreasing
They show whether projects to increase the number of scallops and clams are working
Ernesto Lasso de la Vega is a biologist for Lee County and Charlotte County resident. He volunteers for these surveys in three counties: Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee.
Being the surveyor is a rewarding experience that brings you in touch with the environment of southwest Florida, and helps you feel like you’re helping to take care of it, he said. It’s also fun.
“It’s very easy,” he said. “There’s no cold water. There’s no hot water. The water is perfect.”
“There are a few things you need to learn,” he said, for the grass survey. “One is the different kind of sea grasses.”
Volunteers go out in teams in small boats, not far from shore. Some volunteers have boats that other volunteers can ride in.
The age range of volunteers de la Vega has seen ranges from 13 to 70.
Sadly, de la Vega said, he has seen declines in the number of scallops or clams.
“The scallops have been the ones who have been hurt the most,” he said.
Scientists now realize that sea grass and shell fish like scallops are indicators of the health of the estuary. They also maintain the health of the estuary. Called bivalves, the scallops, clams and also oysters filter the water of the bays and estuaries while they are feeding.
Sea grass appears to have declined by about 30% in southwest Florida since the 1950s, Staugler said. Grasses may be increasing, she said, although research on this is unclear.
Bivalves have declined dramatically since the 1960s, she said. Reasons for the decline are not clear cut, but are related to dredging as well as declining water quality. Water quality is affected by nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus run off from septic systems, sewer spills, ranching, agriculture, and home lawn care.
In recent years, state agencies such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have experimented with seeding the waters of the Gulf coast with scallops. One goal is to see if they can become self-sustaining. That is part of the purpose of the upcoming survey, Staugler said.
The surveys will also help scientists evaluate how much of a problem algae is becoming. Algae is increasing due to nutrient runoff. De la Vega said he sees a lot of algae growing on clams, for example.
“It’s been happening more and more in the last 15 years,” he said. He’s been monitoring the water for 20 years.
The goal of the surveys is to fill in more gaps in the knowledge of what’s happening out there in the waters of Florida, Staugler said.
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
