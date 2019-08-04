By LIZ HARDAWAY
PUNTA GORDA — A local nonprofit is showing kids you don’t have to be a certain age to give back to the community.
Volunteers of all ages with the nonprofit Move Mountains gathered Saturday morning to clean up Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda. The group afterwards donated potty pads, animal crates, animal feed and surgical gloves to the Peace River Wildlife Center.
Volunteers collected trash from the park, filling a couple bags. The Modern Woodmen’s Port Charlotte branch donated funds to the group for the donated animal supplies.
Nicole Nappi started Move Mountains in January for children and families to serve the community. The organization leads various community service projects, such as Hoagies for Heroes where they provided lunch for first responders, and fundraising toys for kids in a local children’s hospital.
“Each month more children learn the importance of giving back and get that warm and fuzzy feeling from knowing that they have helped someone,” Nappi wrote. “These children are becoming civic minded leaders.”
“It’s important to donate to everyone,” said Leighann Call, who brought her two oldest children to volunteer Saturday. “We forget kindness and what other people need, so I’m trying to teach my kids to give back.”
“It shows them how to take care of and share the planet,” said Marina Shinsky, who enjoys taking her kids Jack, 5, and Gianna, 3, to various community service events.
The group’s donations will help Peace River Wildlife Center residents Marshall, a shy marsh rabbit that eats bananas, and Spirit, a friendly crow that can say “hi.”
To volunteer or reach the nonprofit, visit their “Move Mountains” Facebook page. Nappi organizes numerous community service opportunities monthly for volunteers of all ages. The group also will host bingo at Port Charlotte’s All-Star Sports Grill on the last Wednesday of every month to raise money for future projects.
If you see an injured, sick or orphaned animal, call the Peace River Wildlife Center’s hotline at 941-637-3830.
