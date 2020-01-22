VOTE | What's your take on Trump impeachment hearings?

  • Staff Report
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Trump in Davos: Talking up economy, brushing off impeachment

US President Donald Trump waits on stage before addressing a plenary session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21, 2020. 

 AP PHOTO BY GIAN EHRENZELLER

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Dec. 18 to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

No Republicans voted in favor of impeachment, while most Democrats did.

Now, the Senate will try the president on the charges, and a conviction would remove Trump from office.

The hearings are being broadcast to the public.

Tell us how this is affecting you, by voting in the Sun's reader poll here:

When it comes to the impeachment hearings, which line below best describes you?

You voted:

WHERE DO SENATORS STAND SO FAR?

The Associated Press asked U.S. senators on Jan. 21 whether they support removal of President Trump. Click here to see where they stood at the start of the impeachment hearings:

CLICK HERE | Where do senators stand?
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments