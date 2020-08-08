Aug. 18 is the Primary Election for Florida voters. Polls are open that day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vote-by-mail ballots must be returned to your supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. that evening.
Many voters are choosing to take advantage of early voting to cast their ballots. Here is where early voting is available in the area:
SARASOTA COUNTY
Early voting begins today and continues through Sunday, Aug. 16. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at the following locations:
• Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
• R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice
• Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
• Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota.
• North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota.
For more information, call 941-861-8606 or visit www.sarasotavotes.com.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Early voting for the Primary Election is open now and continues through Saturday, Aug. 16, in Charlotte County. You can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at all three elections offices.
• Charlotte County Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda
• Mac V. Horton West Charlotte County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Check out www.charlottevotes.com or call 941-833-5400 for more information.
DESOTO COUNTY
Early voting for the Primary Election is open now and continues though Aug. 15 in DeSoto County and is in the Elections Office, 201 E. Oak St., Ste. 104, Arcadia. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends. For more information, call 863-993-4871 or visit www.votedesoto.com.
