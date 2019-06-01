Pence100616_B

SANIBEL ISLAND — One of the most influential people in the world arrived in Southwest Florida Friday evening, a WINK news report states.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence is now on Sanibel Island, where he often has stayed during past visits. His plane landed at Southwest Florida International Airport around 10 p.m. on Friday night, according to WINK.

Pence is expected to have a five-day stay, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website.

Pence was last in Southwest Florida on March 28. That was where he delivered a speech on religious freedom at Ava Maria University, according to WINK.

