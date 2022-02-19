PUNTA GORDA — More than 60 people showed up Saturday morning to participate in the 13th annual Walk for the Poor to raise funds and increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County.
Despite cooler temperatures, cloudy skies and a thick fog, at 8 a.m. when registration began, a crowd had already assembled, ready to lend their support.
By 9 a.m., when registration was supposed to end and the walk begin, more walkers arrived at the registration desk and hurried to keep up with the dozens who had already begun to make their way toward Fishermen's Village, then loop around again to Gilchrist Park, where the event began.
"It's a success," said this year's walk chairperson, Joe-Ann Pierre who stood at the registration table as volunteers counted both registration cards, cash and tallied check amounts.
Every February, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s local district holds its Walk for the Poor to raise funds and increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in Charlotte County. But this past year saw more need than ever.
After the walk was announced in January, Pierre said the pandemic has had "a devastating affect on our friends in need to pay rent and utility bills, as well as feed their families."
The four St. Vincent de Paul Conferences in Charlotte County (Sacred Heart, St. Charles Borromeo, St, Maximilian Kolbe, and San Antonio) provide multiple levels of assistance, including food, clothing, linens, housewares, limited furniture and financial assistance to help pay bills and prevent homelessness.
“We rely totally on the support of donations from individual and organizational donors, and every penny raised remains here in Charlotte County,” Pierre said.
Prior to this year's walk whose final tally was slated to be released on Sunday, 2021 was St. Vincent de Paul's biggest year; $36,000 was raised with one donor giving $6,000 and the other, $5,000 Pierre revealed.
Unlike other walk fundraisers, participants do not need to have sponsors; they can just show up for the event and give a donation. Many bought Walk for the Poor blue cotton T-shirts, which sell for $25. They were quickly donned and as the crowd walked toward Fishville, a sea of blue disappeared into the distance.
City of Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews showed up to lend her support and chat with Pierre and local firemedics and law enforcement who were on the scene in case someone needed assistance.
Even if you didn't make the walk, you can still help by making a donation or buying a T-shirt. Go to the St. Vincent de Paul website at https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte and click on Walk for the Poor. For more information, call 917-549-0555 or 484-866-0913 if you don't have access to a computer.
