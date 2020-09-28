The Alzheimer’s Association of Charlotte County welcomes all area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in an annual fundraising event.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event is planned for Saturday, Oct. 3.
Instead of hosting a large gathering, participants will walk as individuals, families or small teams around local neighborhoods or on tracks and trails throughout the area.
You can sign up as a team leader and organize a group of friends to participate together, join an existing team or walk as an individual.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Kathy Heldman, director of the Charlotte County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, in a press release. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19, and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
The teams raise pledged money that will go toward awareness and education.
According to Heldman, so far, there are 49 teams registered.
“It’s not too late to join us,” Heldman said. “Corporate sponsors are also sought. The Charlotte business community has been a great supporter of our walk over the years. We invite businesses to join us once again in support of all those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.”
Walkers can document their progress via social media.
“We are seeking volunteers for our walk planning committee,” Heldman said. “There are opportunities to suit all interests and skill sets, and we have a lot of fun while doing rewarding work to advance the cause.”
According to the press release, in Florida alone, there are more than 580,000 people living with the disease and 1.1 million caregivers.
The Charlotte County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin with an opening ceremony broadcast at 9 a.m. on Oct. 3. The opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of promise flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
“The iconic Promise Garden is also being created in a ‘view only’ format at Laishley Park from 10 a.m. to noon to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s,” Heldman said. “People can visit our Walk website at act.alz.org/charlottefl for more information and to register.
If you would like more information about being a volunteer, contact Kathy at kaheldman@alz.org.
