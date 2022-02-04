PORT CHARLOTTE - The recent cold snap was a struggle for the region's homeless.
Many live in tents - in wooded areas - and depend on the Jesus Loves You Ministry.
The organization provides showers, clothing, a laundry facility, and survival items such as blankets and bug spray, single tents, meals and counseling services.
The ministry, which works to find permanent residences for the homeless, managed to get 101 people homes in 2021, Executive Director Ashley Brantley said.
She wants her nonprofit to expand its into North Port and Englewood, and to have a case manager in those communities to provide aid like it offers to Charlotte County's homeless.
To raise money, it is holding the Walk for Them. The fundraiser is Saturday, March 19 at Rotonda Community Park.
"Our vision for funds raised as part of this walk includes dedicated case management to these communities," Brantley said. "I know the difference a case manager makes."
Temporary housing during the recent cold spell came from the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, where its dining room was opened Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. The first night, seven showed up; the second, 17 sought shelter, CEO Tina Figliuolo said.
Her nonprofit along with the Homeless Coalition and Gulf Coast Partnership have been working together to find housing for our area's homeless, for years.
The park is at 100 Rotonda Boulevard East, in Rotonda West.
Sponsors can help the event with $250. Checks should be made payable to Jesus Loves You Ministry and can be mailed to PO Box 380275, Murdock, Florida 33938 or visitJLY Paypal to pay by debit or credit card. Logo for recognition can be emailed to ashleyjlym@gmail.com.
When temperatures dropped to below freezing in late January, Charlotte County Emergency Management officials monitored the wind chill factor, then notified the Homeless Coalition which opened its doors to those seeking shelter.
But many didn't come in, and that was because the homeless who live in tents in our wooded areas, were afraid that when they returned, their earthly belongings would be gone, said Tina Figliuolo, CEO of the Coalition.
Ashley Brantley, executive director of Jesus Loves You Ministry, concurred. She said that some would rather endure freezing temperatures rather than leave their belongings.
On January 24 the Point in Time (PIT) count was held. "We gathered at the Homeless Coalition at 5 a.m.," said Figliuolo.
From there, deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, and volunteers and staff members broke up into groups and combed the woods to tally how many homeless folks are living outdoors.
"I think there are more now this year," said Figliuolo.
She said the county's primary problem is "the lack of affordable housing."
Nonprofit organizations such as Jesus Loves You Ministry, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, and Gulf Coast Partnership are working together to find housing for the homeless.
