Walkabout at Audubon Pennington Nature Park
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Peace River Audubon Society will be conducting its first walkabout of the 2019-2020 season at Audubon Pennington Nature Park which is located at 1153 Alton Rd. in Port Charlotte.
The walk through this 7.9 acre park will begin at 8 a.m. in the parking lot. Surrounded by canals on two sides, 3/4 miles of trails will take participants through oak hammocks, pine flatwoods, and an extensive cypress swamp. Since 1989, nearly 100 different species of birds have been documented for this park.
River otters, bobcats, raccoons, gopher tortoises, zebra longwing butterflies, and other interesting forms of wildlife have also been observed here. This nature park is also known for its display of colorful mushrooms and other fungi.
Peace River Audubon will provide binoculars and bird guides to those who may need them. The trails make for an easy walk with numerous trees providing abundant shade. Participants may want to bring drinking water. This walkabout will take approximately 1.5 hours. The walk is free and all are welcome. For additional information, please contact Rob Mills at 305-607-6548.
Upcoming talk on life, deathIs it possible to have a good life and a good death?
Bill Schoolman will be the guest speaker at the Secular Community of Southwest Florida meeting at 3 p.m., Sept. 29 at the Punta Gorda Boat Club.
Schoolman is manager of the Final Exit Network’s speakers bureau and he will talk about planning and preparing for death.
Schoolman will talk about not only living wills and medical directives about death but issues such as choosing death over pain and being kept alive by machines.
The boat club is located at 802 West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
For more information call: Robert Moran, 941-380-8648.
Fire, fall prevention programRemembering When: A Fire and Fall Prevention Program for Older Adults will be held at 3 p.m., Oct. 7 at the Tringali Park Community Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults live safely at home and will be centered around 16 key safety messages, eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention messages.
For information, contact Tringali Park Recreation Center or Marc Solomon at 941-681-3742 or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
NARFE October meetingThe National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194 is meeting at Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda, on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Meet speaker Diane Young, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detective sergeant in charge of the Economic Crime Unit and Computer Crime Unit.
Learn how to protect yourself and what resources are available in our community to secure your sensitive information. Lunch can be ordered from the Elks menu at 11 a.m.; the program begins at 12 noon, followed by a short business meeting.
Support for the Oct. 5 Alzheimer’s Walk-A-Thon will be reviewed. For further information, call 571-259-4280. Active and Retired Federal civilian employees, annuitants and their guests are welcome to attend. Membership information is available at this meeting or by contacting Tom Moore at tfmoore@verizon.net or 941-979-5341.
2019 caregiver cruiseOur Charlotte Elder Affairs Network (OCEAN) announces a complimentary afternoon at sea aboard the King Fisher Fleet in Fisherman’s Village.
While on board, you will enjoy the sights and sounds of Charlotte Harbor, along with cruise cuisine and a gift bag.
The cruise is Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Boarding Begins at 10:45 a.m. Departure is from Fisherman’s Village at 11 a.m., and reservations are required.
Complimentary respite care options are available.
RSVP by Oct. 9 by contacting Cassandra Monnier at (941) 456-0730 or cmonnier@pcrehabcenter.com
Casino trip coming up
Women With A Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot at 9:30 am, and will return the same day at
approximately 6 pm. There will be complimentary water and treats of the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available.
Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information call Marie at 941-255-0005.
Vendors needed for arts and crafts shows
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church.
The show will be February 21-22, 2020.
Handcrafted items from vendors will be exposed to hundreds of potential customers. Each spot costs $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281. GCUMC is at 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, 3/4 of a mile south of the Myakka River on Route 776.
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte is also sponsoring a craft/vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Oct. 19.
All indoor spaces have been rented but outdoor space is still available. Call 856-217-4148 for details and information.
It will be at the GFWC Clubhouse at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive in Port Charlotte.
