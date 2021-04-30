Walter Reginald Robinson, who is better-known as Reggie, is The Daily Sun’s employee of the month.
It’s a long way from Indiana, where Robinson is from, to Port Charlotte, and it’s a long way from where Robinson began his career to now.
These days, Robinson is a pressman, roll tender and “jack of all trades,” said his supervisor, production manager Robin Marotta.
She said Robinson doesn’t hesitate to pitch in when needed. For example, he helps her with truck unloads, even on a recent Sunday, which was his day off.
Robinson actually doesn’t have a day off, because seven days a week he assists his wife who is a carrier for the The Daily Sun. “I help her,” he said, adding that he begins work around 3:30 a.m. and is done by 5 a.m.
After the papers are delivered, he comes to work between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., and works until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Having such a busy work schedule, Robinson admits he has little time for hobbies, but he does enjoy time with family. He and his wife have seven children between them; two live at home.
He also finds some time to spend with friends and he enjoys music.
But most of the time, Robinson is working. “Right now I’m doing home renovations,” he said.
Robinson moved to Port Charlotte 11 years ago with his family. He was a supervisor at a Sonic Drive-In, did media research for the Nielsen company in Nokomis, and then came to work at The Daily Sun more than five years ago.
“I was in the warehouse at first. It was an entry level position; I was an inserter,” he said.
In case you didn’t know, an inserter is the person who physically places those paper insert ads inside the paper.
After working for a while, Robinson “saw an opportunity; somebody was leaving,” he said, so he applied for the position. “I was trained by fire,” he laughed, when asked whether he had to take courses to perform the many functions he does.
Getting on-the-job training, Robinson’s responsibilities began to increase as he mastered the art of being a pressman.
His duties are many: He constantly has to make sure there is enough newsprint, he maintains the rolls, and then there are the times when he helps others, such as unloading the trucks.
Until the pandemic, “I never realized I was an essential worker,” Robinson joked. The newspaper never stopped production, and the paper has gone out every day, seven days a week, since the pandemic began.
What is it like to be spending so much time working at and for The Daily Sun, and what do you like about it, Robinson was asked.
“The people,” Robinson said. “This is my first home.”
