Punta Gorda resident Erin Radel has been looking for a kitten since Christmas.
She and her children go to Port Charlotte’s Animal Welfare League every Friday to look at kittens. But this weekend was different.
“It’s kitten season,” said Ryan Long, the adoption center’s supervisor. “We’re slammed.”
The shelter currently has up to 70 cats in the adoption building, 80 cats waiting in the intake building to move to the adoption building and 120 in foster homes, according to Long.
“We’re running out of space,” Long said, with mating season causing an even larger influx of cats than usual.
So, the shelter is holding the Freedom Feline Fest, an adoption special for $5 cats and $10 kittens. The event runs until July 4.
“An adult cat, you know what their personality is going to be like,” said volunteer Linda Porterfield. “These cats have really been through a lot, they appreciate the love so much more.”
Normally adult cats sell for $90 and kittens sell for $100. There are also discounts for special needs and senior cats throughout the year.
“They just need a home,” said volunteer Alyssa Paul. “The older ones are more calm and easier to manage.”
“We know the kittens are going to go fast,” Long said. “So we bond more with the adults.”
The Animal Welfare League is located on 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte and is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are also open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are closed Monday. Call 951-625-6720 for more information.
