PORT CHARLOTTE — Dogs can help you live longer. No, really.
A recently published study from the peer-reviewed American Heart Association journal "Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes" links dog ownership to decreased cardiovascular risk by 31% and any cause of death by 24%.
"Dog ownership is associated with lower risk of death over the long term, which is possibly driven by a reduction in cardiovascular mortality," the study states.
One possible reason for longer survival with a canine could be increased physical activity i.e. those walks Fido loves so much.
"Dog ownership warrants further investigation as a lifestyle intervention given the positive association with longer survival," the study states. "Likewise, additional health benefits of dog companionship, such as positive social-psychological effects, should be taking into consideration as dog ownership can be particularly beneficial for specific populations such as single elderly individuals."
So, if you're willing to try out a furry medical miracle, there are 43 adoptable dogs to choose from in Port Charlotte's Animal Welfare League.
There are also 70 adoptable cats, which are also proven to reduce stress.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; and open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The shelter is closed Monday.
Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Check out the shelter's new deal:
- Change Their Fortune — When you submit your adoption application, you'll have the opportunity to open a fortune cookie available at the front lobby. Inside each cookie, there's a different discount: a waived adoption fee, $10 off, $20 off, and half price. Are you feeling lucky?
Adoption Fees for Dogs:
- Adults larger than 25 pounds: $130
- Adults smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Puppies that will be larger than 25 pounds: $160
- Puppies that are going to be smaller than 25 pounds: $220
- Dogs older than 7 years are half-off
Adoption Fees for Cats:
- Older than 6 months: $75
- Kittens: $100
- FIV and FELV positive: $45
- Cats older than 7 years are half-off
To view available pets, visit www.AWLShelter.org/Adopt. To learn more information, call the shelter at 941-625-6720.
