Staff Report
SARASOTA — The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida needs volunteers to lead health and wellness workshops in Sarasota, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties.
The workshops are to help older adults avoid falls, manage chronic conditions, and handle caregiver stress.
AAASWFL, which is a nonprofit organization, said it needs volunteers to lead its Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program and A Matter of Balance workshop.
Free training is provided.
The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program covers exercises for older adults with arthritis. “Volunteers complete a self-paced training program that can be completed at home,” states information from AAASWFL. “Once trained, instructors lead one-hour classes twice weekly for eight consecutive weeks.”
The Matter of Balance workshop is to help older adults at high risk of falling, or who have experienced a serious fall. Volunteer leaders must be available for a two-day training in Sarasota on Aug. 27-28. Once trained, volunteers lead two-hour classes once a week for eight consecutive weeks, according to AAASWFL.
Workshops are typically held on weekday mornings and afternoons. Volunteers get mileage reimbursement for agency-related travel.
Volunteers must be at least 18, have a valid drivers’ license, and must pass a background screening. Experience with teaching, instruction, public speaking, health care, nutrition, or community outreach is helpful, but not required.
For more information on how to volunteer call: 866-413-5337, or email sherry.young@aaaswfl.org
Volunteer applications are online at: www.aaaswfl.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.