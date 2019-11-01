Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo

Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo strives to help people live healthier lifestyles. This is the scene from last year.

PUNTA GORDA — What’s better than free samples?

How about free samples that encourage a healthy lifestyle, including essential oils and coffee?

The Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda. Here, residents will have the opportunity to learn about a myriad of healthy resources at their fingertips, as well as be able to take home a bunch of free samples and the chance to win one of 30-plus gift baskets.

The event is free.

The first 350 attendees will get a free, reusable gift bag with full-size samples.

This is the expo’s fourth year, with the vendors getting bigger every year.

“We’ve had a lot of people that get exposed to things they haven’t heard of before,” said organizer Keri Leach. She also added that attendees get a lot of education from these booths, learning about new things they can add to their daily routines.

The Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo is held twice a year. The next one will be Saturday, May 2 at Fishermen’s Village.

For more information, call 941-204-2222 or e-mail info@OnHoldProd.com.

Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

