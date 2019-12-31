Whether you're ringing in the New Year by celebrating alone at home, or out with friends, we want to see your first selfie of 2020.

Share it with us here, for a chance to win $20, courtesy of Sun Newspapers.

Good luck!

The Sun's New Year's selfie contest

Want to win $20? Show us your New Year's selfie.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments