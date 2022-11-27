There are some steps residents can take to help with debris removal, according to Charlotte County officials.
When directions aren't followed, it's time consuming and sometimes detrimental to the cleanup crews, which can lead to delays.
After Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, local municipalities already had contracts in place with debris removal companies. Those companies subcontracted 170 crews from across the U.S. They stay in hotels, homes and anywhere close to the jobsite. They work 10 to 12-hour days seven days a week.
With hundreds of residents impacted by the hurricane, Charlotte County hired AshBritt for debris removal. It was the same company used after Hurricane Charley in 2004. There are major differences today compared to back then. For example, there was no collection for the Englewood area at that time. Now it's one of three countywide collection points. However, the rules for debris removal haven't changed.
"People shouldn't commingle their debris," said county spokesperson Brian Gleason. "AshBritt gives a ticket to each subcontractor in those big black trucks. If they go to a home that has a pile of debris and a piece of furniture or household goods, tires, empty oil cans, that's a huge problem. It gets flagged and the homeowner is notified that the load couldn't be picked up.
"The debris (tree limbs, wooden fences) should be in its own pile and not in bags," he said. "The claw operator and the spotter in the car behind the large black truck must be able to see what is in the debris pile."
Vegetative debris, such as tree limbs and logs, don't need to be bundled or cut into smaller pieces, officials say.
Residents also shouldn't place any household chemicals by the curb for pickup. If getting rid of a refrigerator or freezer, you should make sure all the contents have been removed.
Residents also shouldn't put debris on their water meter. While the claw operators are highly trained to pick up tree limbs, heavy branches, vegetation and even vines, they can't always tell where a water meter is on a property. They also can't operate the claw mechanism near powerlines, fire hydrants or vehicles. Each $400,000 truck is monitored by a spotter behind it and can't be overloaded. Each truck's location is mapped through AshBritt's system.
"If you put debris on your water meter and the claw breaks the water line, that could cause your water to be shut or to flood your swale," Gleason said.
Each load of vegetation debris is driven from the neighborhood to the closest collection station near where the subcontractor is assigned. After the load is verified by AshBritt, it's dumped into huge piles. Excavator operators feed those piles into a chipping machine. The wood is shredded and moved onto a new pile.
According to AshBritt, when making mulch for residential use, it must go through the shredding process several times.
"That's why we can't just mulch it all up and give it to residents," Gleason said. "The trucks can hold 140 to 170 cubic yards and each truck makes about 10 trips a day to their assigned areas. They haul between 10,000 and 50,000 cubic yards per day. A cubic yard is about the size of a washing machine. There's no way we could create a mulching program. We have to constantly remove the shredded wood to make room for more. Also, the law requires we cover the debris piles so we have to keep some of it."
AshBritt officials work with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office while debris is collected on major roadways.
During a recent tour of debris removal provided to The Daily Sun, Gleason asked Dilia Camacho, client and business relations from AshBritt, and Eric Davis, AshBritt project manager (from Ohio), where they would spend Thanksgiving. They said many of the subcontractors and employee's families planned to come to Florida to have dinner with their husbands and fathers.
"These workers are making a personal sacrifice by being away from their families for weeks at a time to remove our debris," Gleason said. "They were here the morning after the hurricane and they've been working around the clock. I know it doesn't seem fast enough for some people, but we know piles have been removed and the crews are working on the second pass to the same homes now."
Gleason said more than 2 million cubic yards were collected in two months. That's more than Hurricane Charley. Gleason said it's estimated that one in three homes were impacted by Hurricane Ian, which is also different than in 2004. He said as the piles get smaller, the subcontractors can shift from their assigned zones to bring more resources in other neighborhoods.
"They say Hurricane Charley could fit in the eye of Hurricane Ian," Gleason said. "The damage was so widespread that it's just going to take a lot of time to remove all of this debris. We know people have been waiting patiently. We are all in the same boat. We are still shooting for it to all be removed by March."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.