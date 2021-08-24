Like the rest of the nation, area school districts are experiencing a shortage of teachers and bus drivers.
According to the Florida Education Association, in 2020 more than 2,400 teaching jobs remained unfilled. Among high school and college students, only 5% were interested in becoming teachers.
And between 2007 and 2016, the number of teachers declined by 23%.
To compound matters, the FEA reports Florida ranks 46th nationally in teachers' pay.
The National Education Association reports some 32% of teachers plan to leave the profession during the pandemic, in a survey conducted with 2,690 members.
Nationwide, teachers are on the decline, and districts scramble to fill classrooms. In a report, Elizabeth Steiner, researcher at RAND, found 1 in 4 teachers will leave their jobs by the end of 2021, and WGCI in 2020 said that year 440,000 more teachers in the U.S. were needed.
Local districts are experiencing the same problem with teachers, along with other essential workers such as bus drivers and cafeteria workers.
Officials attribute the shortages to the fact many bus drivers are of retirement age and decided to find a second or even third career. When the pandemic hit, many, along with teachers, decided not to return to their jobs.
Sarasota County
Sarasota County Schools needs to fill 45 bus driver slots.
"We're not crippled," district spokesman Craig Maniglia said. "We can share routes, but there is no reserve and it pushes us into using other staff to drive."
Supervisors and dispatchers, once drivers themselves, can step in to take the helm, he said.
"We pay for the whole process - training and helping the applicant to get their CDL license," said Allison Foster, executive director of human resources for the Sarasota County Schools.
"We offer full benefits — health and retirement, and the pay is $15.67 per hour," she said.
It's not the only job available.
"Substitute teachers are needed," Foster said.
When teachers become ill from COVID-19 - or are contact-traced and have to stay out of their classroom during the quarantine period - that's when a substitute teacher is called in.
On Tuesday, Sarasota County Schools needed 20 teachers at the elementary level, 15 for middle schools, and 11 at the high school level.
But bus drivers and substitute teachers aren't the district's only need.
"We need bookkeepers, food workers and custodians," Foster said.
North Port especially needs drivers, she added.
Because of the need for workers, the district is holding two job fairs. The North Port one will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Sarasota Technical College North Port campus.
The other is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 1 at Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library in Newtown.
Those wishing to apply for a job with Sarasota County Schools can visit to the district's website at www.sarasotaschools.net and click on Human Resources, or call 941-927-9000 and ask to be connected to Human Resources, Maniglia said.
Charlotte County
Although Charlotte County Public Schools posted just one job for a bus driver and one for a substitute driver Monday, the situation could change quickly, district spokesperson Mike Riley said.
"We always begin the school year short of bus drivers."
Riley said the district needs more to apply since there is not a reserve of drivers.
He said the district has many older drivers who previously retired from careers.
Charlotte County Public Schools also needs teachers.
In addition to educators calling out sick or those being contact traced and in quarantine, there just aren't the number of new teachers graduating from college, Riley said.
"A local college has cut its teacher program," he said.
He attributed that to teacher's pay, which is low compared to other professions requiring a college degree.
Although Charlotte hired 125 new teachers this school year, Riley said, there are more openings — more than a dozen Tuesday — needing to be filled.
Riley said anyone wishing to apply for a bus driver position should call 941-575-5400.
All job applicants can apply on the district's website at yourcharlotteschools.net.
DeSoto County
The School District of DeSoto County needs nine teachers and two bus drivers, said Tod Baldwin, director of human resources for the school district.
Most needed are Exceptional Student Education teachers who deal with students with special needs, he said.
"ESE seems to be the most difficult to sign," he added.
DeSoto High School is short two social studies teachers, Baldwin said, adding it was unusual to be lacking instructors for that subject.
He said one of the problems the district faces is "a shortage of housing for professional people."
He said they usually live in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte and have to commute.
Those interested in working for the DeSoto County schools can visit www.desotoschools.com and click on "jobs."
