Forecasts for rain Sunday and Monday are being closely watched by the Division of Forestry, as “48% of Florida is abnormally dry,” said Patrick Mahoney, spokesperson for the government agency.
“Over the next couple of days, the rain could have a positive or negative impact,” he said, explaining that those areas affected would have to have day-long rain and “not just a deluge,” as “pine needles and grass dry out in an hour and would be ready to burn again.”
Our area is one of those suffering through a drought. Charlotte County’s rainfall is 2.5 inches below normal so far this year. In 127 years of recorded data, this is Charlotte County’s 21st driest year. February was the 43rd driest February in the past 127 years, with rainfall 0.85 inches below normal.
Sarasota fared worse. Its rainfall is 3.02 inches below normal this year, making it Sarasota’s 19th driest year. Rainfall in February was 1.12 inches below normal, making it the 42nd driest February in 127 years.
DeSoto County this year saw its 20th driest year, with rainfall 2.67 inches below normal. February was its 43rd driest February, with rainfall 0.98 inches below normal.
Unless the area gets a significant amount of rain in the next several days, the drought will become even more critical, Mahoney said.
“We’re asking for people to be careful with anything that produces sparks or heat, such as ATVs and lawnmowers,” he said.
Those who are welders should have “a spotter.” Since winds are expected to come into our area ahead of the rain, embers could blow onto brush or dried grass, he said.
“Roofs and gutters should be cleared of leafy debris, as embers landing on roofs could catch a house on fire,” he warned.
The forecast today has winds increasing to upwards of 17 mph ahead of thunderstorms Sunday. Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, and North Port have a 70-71% chance of thunderstorms Sunday, and a 40-41% chance of morning thunderstorms Monday.
Arcadia has a 73% chance of thunderstorms Sunday, and a 40% chance of isolated thunderstorms on Monday. Winds in Arcadia will increase to 15 mph on Saturday ahead of the rain.
To the north of our area, the Tampa Bay area is not experiencing drought conditions, but southern Collier County is in worse shape than our area. Its moderate drought status means burn bans might be called as trees and brush have begun browning as water supply decreases, according to the Division of Forestry website.
Mahoney recommends homeowners should go to firewise.org for property and landscape safety tips.
