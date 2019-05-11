Enjoy a day at the ballpark on May 25, when law enforcement and firefighters from the area face off at Charlotte Sports Park.
The Guns vs. Hoses Softball Game is from 3-4:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and proceeds from those sales benefit the The Muscular Dystrophy Association of Southwest Florida.
The tickets also include entrance to a Stone Crabs game after the charity game, which starts at 6 p.m.
A #StoneCrabsCare hat is included with the purchase of a ticket, and there will be post-game fireworks, according to information from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
To purchase a ticket, call 941-915-8200.
The ballpark is at 2300 El Jobean Road, in Port Charlotte.
For more information on the MDA of Southwest Florida, visit: www.facebook.com/MDAswfl/
Free business workshopHarbor Advisors, Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and Port Charlotte SCORE are presenting a workshop called Networking to grow Your Business.
“Networking is not about making a sale it’s about developing relationships,” states a news release from SCORE. “Ultimately the purpose of networking is to increase revenues.”
Attendees will learn how to network and create new contacts, gain referrals, stay current on business trends, solve problems and share knowledge and experience.
The workshop is May 15 from 11:30 a.m., until 1 p.m., at 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The workshop and lunch are sponsored by Escape Rooms Unlocked.
Seating is limited and registration is required at portcharlotte.score.org.
For more information email: eddavis@score volunteer.org
Free stroke educationFawcett Memorial Hospital is offering free stroke-risk education assessments May 15 at Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 23112 Harborview Road, in Port Charlotte.
One of Fawcett’s stroke-specialized nurses will meet attendees in private sessions to discuss risk factors and how to reduce them.
The one-on-one consultations will take place from 2-4 p.m.
While the assessments are free, reservations are recommended and can be made by calling Consult-A-Nurse 941-624-4441, or the bank at 941-255-5235.
Walk-ins will be seen as time permits.
“Research shows that 85 percent of strokes occur with no apparent warning signs and that nearly 80 percent of all strokes are preventable through managing risk factors,” said Alexandria Davis, Fawcett spokesperson.
Learn to identify butterfliesPeace River Butterfly Society is holding a free presentation to teach “citizen scientists” how to identify butterflies on May 15.
Then, attendees can help count butterflies locally, according to a news release from Peace River Butterfly Society.
“We would love to have both expert and novice observers join with us,” the release states.
The presentation is at 10 a.m., at the GFWC Woman’s Club, 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte.
For more information contact Steven Scott at 941-625-0381, or email sfscott2011@hotmail.com.
The meetings are open to the public and free.
Share your thoughts with countyCharlotte County wants your input on the future of public transportation in the county.
The county is prioritizing improvements for its 10-year transit development plan, and is holding three public workshops on May 15.
The first is from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at the Charlotte County Administrative Building, in the BCS Large Conference Room, 18400 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
Another will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m., in room K of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., in Port Charlotte.
And the third workshop will be in the conference room of Laishley Park Marina, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., 120 Laishley Court in Punta Gorda.
If you can’t attend any of the meetings, there is also an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CharlotteRidesInput.
