The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a speed awareness initiative starting Monday and ending Friday.
There will be enhanced enforcement along Veterans Boulevard and State Road 776, the CCSO stated Friday afternoon.
They will be targeting speed violations as well as violators of the Move Over Law, which requires motorists to reduce their speed by 20 mph and change lanes to give a safe distance to emergency vehicles and tow trucks.
During this initiative, deputies will be using both marked and unmarked vehicles.
This initiative is the result of traffic enforcement requests that have been submitted over the past several weeks, CCSO stated.
“When someone submits a complaint, adding the time of the violations is very helpful,” states Traffic Cpl. Dave Stefanini. “This allows me to send deputies to locations at the time they are most likely to observe violations.”
CCSO saw 28 drivers going over 75 mph through Veterans Boulevard in a recently conducted speed study. The road has a speed limit of 55 mph.
The sheriff's office encourages the public to submit information regarding areas of the county that may need additional traffic enforcement. The online form is located at: https://www.ccso.org/forms/default.cfm#TrafficRequest.
You can also “Submit a Tip” through their mobile app.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Scott Bell, 50, of Seminole, Fla. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.
• Kristi Lynn Lehman, 39, 6100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and requesting a refund using a false receipt. Bond: $3,500.
• Shannon Lee Hoeckel, 40, of Placida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $4,000.
• Milan Michael Solujic, 56, of Venice. Charge: driving while license permanently revoked. Bond: $2,500.
• Ashley Nicole Kudlach, 34, of Venice. Charges: petty theft third subsequent offense, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $21,500.
• Kelly Curtis Garcia, 37, 29100 block of Hillock St., Punta Gorda. Charges: dealing or trafficking stolen property and false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300. Bond: $40,000.
• Michael Frederick Radil Jr., 6200 block of Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charge: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
• Shavonne Coleen Linares, 22, 2000 block of Onondaga Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
• Daven Lee Mayall, 36, 3200 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $5,000.
• Brenda Sue Jaras, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
• William Adam Crowell, 31, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Shannon Nicole Lewis, 33, 300 block of Venetia Ave., North Port. Charges: four counts of selling cocaine, neglecting a child without great bodily harm, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of cocaine. Bond: $69,500.
• Lauren Elizabeth Messner, 21, 1800 block of Music Lane., North Port. Charge: grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Bobby Ray Thigpen Jr., 28, of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Jermaine Edward Brown, 40, of St. Petersburg. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
The Department of Corrections reported the following arrest:
• Michael Howard Saling, 41, 500 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Agee, 49, 5700 block of Sylvania St., North Port. Charges: larceny, grand theft less than $5,000, possession of an anti-shoplifting device, resisting an officer without violence, criminal mischief $1,000 or more, and battery on an officer. Bond: none.
• Krystal Brown, 36, 2600 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: nonpayment of child support. Bond: $1,070.
• Jennifer Callen, 44, 1600 block of Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charges: five counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• James Clemmer, 61, 100 block of Wading Bird Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of child pornography. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Tom Harmening and Liz Hardaway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.