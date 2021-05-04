PLACIDA — Patti Middleton, a watercolor artist whose specialty was Southwest Florida wildlife, has died.
Middleton was well known in Placida and Boca Grande. Her realistic paintings of Florida fish and birds can be found all over the southeastern United States.
Jon Hatch, who owns an art gallery in Placida, said Middleton was a serious artist who was also a historian and it showed in her art.
"She was amazingly talented," Hatch said. "There was a lot of detail in her work."
Hatch said he knew Middleton was battling an illness, and he spoke with her on the phone about a month ago.
"We talked and shared some old stories," Hatch said. "She had a small gallery in the building next to me at the old Fishery property. She had her own unique style. I always appreciated her art. She will be missed."
"Patti was one of the first artists I met in Englewood," said artist Carroll Swayze. "We lost one of our community’s hometown legends."
