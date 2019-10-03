PORT CHARLOTTE — As the 2020 election quickly approaches, the office of the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections has undergone some changes.
The idea is to save and consolidate, the department's boss insisted.
Positions at the office within two years have decreased by one, saving taxpayers $95,000, for example. But other changes involve reshuffling, layoffs, voluntary leavings and terminations, and the office is cross-training many workers to perform diverse tasks. Temporary workers also fill big holes in staffing during election season.
When Paul Stamoulis, the current supervisor of elections, came to the job in January 2009, the office had 16 full-time employees. At that time there were approximately 105,000 registered voters. By September 2017, his office had 12 full-time employees serving 130,000 registered voters.
The latest count as of Oct. 1 was 11 full-time employees and more than 140,000 voters.
"We are doing more with less," Stamoulis said of not only trimming staff but watching taxpayer dollars.
In 2017, for example, annual salaries for the 12 employees was approximately $786,000. As of Sept. 2019, with 11 employees, annual salaries dropped by $95,000 to $691,000 "after two years of ever-rising costs for benefits," Stamoulis said. Salaries at the Supervisor of Elections office are entirely funded by tax dollars.
Interest in the election office and payroll comes partly from a letter to the Sun claiming that Stamoulis in the last 18 months had "fired five of the most trusted and loyal workers in his office," according to the letter written by Port Charlotte resident Mary Walters, a former clerk of the office, who retired in 2016, Stamoulis said.
"These employees were not given performance evaluations or had a warning notice of inappropriate conduct," Walters wrote.
Stamoulis countered that his office "does not conduct formal periodic performance review(s)" and "never has." Employment in the office is "at-will," meaning an employee can be dismissed for any legal reason, and without warning. Between May 2018 through September 2019, three workers left the job, and two were hired, Stamoulis said.
To control costs, the office as of May 2018 abolished the information technology director's position, according to a personnel action notice. This was due to Charlotte County managing the office's internal servers. The county's I.T. department took over the office's internal servers in December 2017, according to senior I.T. division manager Ray Desjardins.
Former IT director Lori Harney had also given notice that she wouldn't work the 2020 presidential election "due to stress," according to her personnel action notice. Her position was abolished in May 2018.
The Supervisor of Election's IT Department was also reorganized into an Elections Central Department, staffed by three, Stamoulis said. In December 2018, the assistant supervisor of elections, Lou Spacco, was laid-off, according to his personnel action notice. He had been employed since 2009.
And in September, the office's facilities director, Ana Lopez, was terminated due to failure to follow instructions, according to her personnel action notice. She was hired in 2014.
"We continually strive to place the most motivated, voter-friendly people in each position, and keep the size of our staff as lean as possible."
To do this, the office's full-time employees are cross-trained to perform multiple duties, Stamoulis said. Six current staff are Master Certified Election Professionals, or have MFCEP status. To get the certification, which is granted by the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections, staff must complete 30 courses including election law, voter registration, human resources, media relations and leadership.
Two more staff are completing the program as well, Stamoulis said.
During the election season, the elections office has increasingly used temporary employees, training and supervising some 450 poll workers.
