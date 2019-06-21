The Sun is four days into our big change.
I asked readers to drop me a line about the redesign and many of you did just that. Received lots of emails detailing what some of you thought of the changes.
We received calls and emails from readers who said they liked how the paper is organized and we received a lot of comments about our new Daily Break features section. This section provides readers with a departure from the serious news of the day and provides, well, a daily break.
A newspaper is like a supermarket of words, pictures, puzzles, comics and other daily distractions. If your neighborhood supermarket moves the bread to a different aisle you would be frustrated, right?
So last week we moved the bread, the milk and the ketchup, too. But we did it in order to make your reading experience easier in the long run.
Here are a few items that readers said they couldn’t find in their new news supermarket.
The Almanac, where you are used to finding bits of history, celebrity birthdays and the Bible verse is now on Page 2A.
National, state and international news. It used to reside in the The News Wire section. Now you can find it on the inside of the A section. We intend to give you the same number of wire stories we did before, we are just putting them in a different place.
The comics and puzzles are now in the new Daily Break section. The Sunday comics will continue to be in a separate insert.
Stocks have moved to the inside of the A section.
The editorial page, given its very local nature, has moved to the local section.
The weather page is now in the local (B) section. After all, look out your window. The weather is local news.
Our new feature, Members Only is a page that highlights stories you may have missed and shares recent Facebook comments about local stories. You can find that in the new Perspective section that debuts tomorrow.
The Sunday Perspective section section will bring readers thought-provoking opinion and in-depth looks at important issues. We think Sunday is a less hectic day and would enjoy some reading that makes you take the time to think about important topics. You’ll find national opinion columnists, more editorial cartoons, our Viewpoint page and other opinion pieces there every week.
Readers can get more info about money and personal finance each Sunday inside the Perspective section.
We are proud of our new design and reorganized paper. We know that we are not perfect and might have missed something. After Wednesday, when our new look has been in your home for a full week, drop me a line and let me know what you think: jim.gouvellis@yoursun.com.
Thanks for reading the paper. We appreciate it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.