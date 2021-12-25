For its 36th consecutive year, Port Charlotte Methodist Church invited the community to Christmas dinner.
This year, about 1,000 meals were served, according to its pastor.
Unlike last year when the dinners could only be taken out or delivered, the church hall this year was open to anyone who wanted to sit down and dine.
Englewood United Methodist Church prepared more than 2,200 meals as well, delivering 270 and handing out the rest in a drive thru.
At Port Charlotte Methodist Church, some chose to pick up their meals, and a steady stream of cars wound around the church parking lot.
"This is such a joy - it's a chance to see people and talk with them," Port Charlotte Methodist Church's Rev. Denvil Farley said.
"It's hard to put into words," he said.
He noted some in the community have no family members around them.
"Here, we can be a family together on Christmas," Farley said.
He said for those who are can't leave home, the church delivered meals to them earlier Christmas morning.
It took dozens of volunteers to put such a large meal together, and the church this year had six community partners, Farley said.
Others outside the church came in to offer their help.
"One man who attends San Pedro has been coming here to help for 25 years, and one woman has been coming 15 years to help out," Farley said. "It is a joy to help other people; that's how God has hard-wired us."
Farley sat down with congregants George and Sharon Faulkner and their friend, Kay Ash.
George Faulkner said the food was very good and that he'll be back next year.
Four members of the church volunteered as servers: Jerry Sears, John C. Bihl, Ilona Mitchell, and Sandy Walter.
They barely had time to talk, as many lined up to be served turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, and green bean casserole.
Boy Scout Troop 37 from Port Charlotte sent over Scouts to help out. Tyler Setser manned the bread table where he served rolls.
When the diners were ready for dessert, Adeline "Andy" Anderson and her crew - daughter-in-law Karol Anderson, Shari McNemar, Anneliese Ackerman and Joan Jchick, served apple and pumpkin pie slices.
Over in the corner by a large Christmas tree, entertainer Bernie Ackerman played a piano.
A professional performer who was a steady presence at the Cultural Center, Ackerman's wife is one of the "pie ladies" - Anneliese Ackerman.
Families large and small gathered to share their Christmas dinner, but perhaps the family with the most members were the LeCroix, Caruthers, Koetting, and Cousins clan.
Jonathan Caruthers said his sister Sarah Cousins, her children Joey, Chloe, Jalyn and Leeanna, grandparents Leeann and Chuck LeCroix, and Jonathan's girlfriend Alissa Koetting, posed for a photo they said would be a reminder of the day they were all able to get together.
"The dinner was very good," said Vicki Crabtree, who sat with her mother Roselyn Warren, and friends Lynda Freas and Maxine Giles.
Warren said there would have been more people dining inside.
"But we had a lot more carryouts because of COVID concerns," Warren said.
Nevertheless, nearly every place setting in the main hall was occupied.
Farley said the tradition of inviting anyone who wants Christmas dinner to come to the church, will continue next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.