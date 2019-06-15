Sun

After a hot May, above-average temperatures this month, and in July and August are expected.

 SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

Did this May seem hotter than usual?

Well, it wasn’t just your imagination. May saw abnormally high temperatures this year, breaking its record for highest temperatures in the month, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data.

Averaging at 78.8 degrees, Florida was 3.7 degrees hotter than usual. The hottest day last month was 89.6 degrees.

“May was very hot due to an unusual weather pattern that caused hot, dry high pressure to dominate our area,” WINK meteorologist Jim Farrell said.

Locally, our counties didn’t break records, but still ranked pretty high compared to previous years.

Charlotte County experienced its fifth warmest May at 79.7 degrees, 3 degrees more than the month’s average in the area.

The last time this record was broken was May 2010 at an average of 78.5 degrees.

Sarasota County also had its fifth warmest May at 79.1 degrees, 2.8 degrees more than the average.

DeSoto County had its second warmest May at 79.3 degrees, 3.2 degrees more than its May average. Their warmest May occurred in 1995 at 79.8 degrees.

So, since May was so hot, should we expect an even hotter June?

“Since that strong high has been replaced with a lower pressure system, I do not expect June temperatures to equal the hottest June on record,” Farrell said. “It looks like temperatures are back to ‘normal’ in June.”

However, the official NOAA outlook is calling for slightly above average temperatures in June, July and August combined.

“So we will have some hot days ahead,” Farrell added.

Last year, June averaged 81.6 degrees statewide, the 10th warmest since 1895.

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Average May Temperatures

May 2019 Average since 1900 Hottest May on Record
Florida 78.8 degrees 1st warmest 75.1 degrees 78.8 degrees (2019)
Charlotte County 79.7 degrees 5th warmest 76.7 degrees 76.7 degrees (1995)
DeSoto County 79.3 degrees 2nd warmest 76.1 degrees 79.8 degrees (1995)
Sarasota County 79.1 degrees 5th warmest 76.3 degrees 80.7 degrees (1995)

What to Expect: Average June Temperatures

June 2018 Average since 1900 Hottest June on Record
Florida 81.6 degrees 10th warmest 79.5 degrees 84.1 degrees (1998)
Charlotte County 82.9 degrees 3rd warmest 80.3 degrees 84.3 degrees (2010)
DeSoto County 82.1 degrees 4th warmest 79.8 degrees 83.6 degrees (1998)
Sarasota County 82.6 degrees 3rd warmest 80.1 degrees 84.5 degrees (1998)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments