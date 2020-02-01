PUNTA GORDA — With a school shooting scare just this week, we were reminded just how quickly and close to home these things happen.
Even if the Englewood man had been innocently shooting iguanas.
And though that was a false alarm at Vineland Elementary and L.A. Ainger Middle schools, law enforcement and health professionals want us to be prepared for the real thing.
Bayfront Health had its 2020 Health, Safety & Women's Expo Saturday, where attendees were taught how to prepare for an active shooter situation, to put out a fire and to stop life-threatening bleeding.
"It's unfortunate we have to do this type of thing," said Charlotte County sheriff's Sgt. Mark Bala, who taught the active shooter course. "We have to plan for bad things. We hope it doesn't happen."
Over 100 area professionals represented local businesses and organizations, from fashion to financial planning to health and wellness.
"I didn't expect to find out about all the things available out there," said Punta Gorda snowbird Carol Hazard.
Along with the Stop the Bleed presentation, residents could learn one-on-one with Aeromed representatives how to stop heavy bleeding.
The first steps are to make sure you're safe and call 911, Aeromed representative Robyn Kellems said. Then, you get on top of the wound and apply pressure.
Ryan Kensinger taught Nancy Borden how to use a tourniquet, and how it could be easily replaced with a belt.
And to get that tourniquet tight enough to actually stop life-threatening bleeding, it might hurt the victim even more, but the arteries carrying the blood lie deep within or limbs, so tightness is key, it was learned.
The Active Shooter Awareness presentation can be shown to businesses, church and community groups, hospitals and more. Mark Bala, 941-575-5209
