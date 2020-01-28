PUNTA GORDA — It's 100 seconds until midnight on the doomsday clock.
Nobel laureate Terry Root informed residents of this alarming report from the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, but this time nuclear war isn't the only thing inching the minute hand closer to total destruction. It's climate change.
Root presented her talk "Our Climate Is Changing: New Findings and Old" Saturday to over 100 residents at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Punta Gorda.
"(Climate change is) not a belief, it's a fact," Root said, showcasing copious amounts of data, such as how summer low temperatures have increased by 5.4 degrees since 1970.
A portion of the rising temperatures are due to carbon dioxide fluctuations, which are partly natural. Data shows that for 800,000 years, atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations have risen and fallen in a range between 150 and 300 parts per million, with each warm and cold period lasting thousands of years. However, in 2018, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere increased to 407 parts per million, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.
"Humans are indeed a factor," Root said.
And carbon dioxide, according to Root, takes 1,000 years to get out of the atmosphere.
"Our gas is affecting 40 generations from now," Root said.
As the temperatures increase from carbon dioxide emissions, our water levels rise, diminishing the amount of land available for both animals and humans. If the natural temperature increases by just 5.4 degrees, Root said, North America could lose 389 species of birds alone, or two-thirds of the birds in the continent.
"If (the temperature) doesn't stop increasing, we're in trouble," Root said.
If the temperature increases by 7.2 degrees, Root said, 1 million species would go extinct.
"We could lose half the species on the planet because of one species: Us," she said.
There is hope, though. Root gave many suggestions on how to reduce our nation's greenhouse gas sources.
The top two sources of greenhouse gases are electricity and transportation — both at 28%. To reduce our carbon footprints, Root suggested people should take fewer trips and buy plug-in cars. She also urged residents to support wind farms, install solar panels, buy Energy Star appliances and throw out incandescent light bulbs.
As for agriculture, which accounts for 9% of greenhouse gas emissions, Root suggests "Meatless Mondays" or plant-based diets for anyone willing. She also told residents they should get an energy audit, adjust their thermostats and plant trees to offset commercial, residential and industry emissions.
Root was a lead author in the 2001 and 2007 assessment reports for the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change, or IPCC. In 2007, the IPCC was co-awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with Vice President Al Gore. Root joined the National Audubon Society Board of Directors in 2010 and has been the assistant secretary since 2016.
The talk was sponsored by the Coastal & Heartland National Estuary Partnership, Citizens' Climate Lobby, Environment Indivisible and Congregational UCC Social Justice Ministries.
"We need a paradigm shift like we had with smoking or the women's issues or even the Me Too movement, and I truly believe that shift has started," Root said. "People are causing climate change, people can and must act to curb the rise of CO2, and America needs to lead the world in finding solutions to this, the worst problem facing humanity and our world. Currently, at the Federal level, the U.S. is hiding its head in the sand. We need to be leading."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.