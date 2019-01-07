If the weather for this week is a sign of things to come, then 2019 is going to be a good year. Sunny skies and cool highs make for perfect weather in Southwest Florida for the first full week of the new year.
According to the National Weather Service, there are no signs of rain in this week’s forecast and low humidity throughout.
“We had a pretty stormy December,” said NWS meteorologist Rick Davis. “This week looks really nice for us — no chance of rain, beautiful temps and low humidity.”
This afternoon should be the hottest day of the week with high temps reaching 81 degrees and an east wind of 6 to 8 mph for the sunny day.
Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 56 degrees and an east-northeast wind at 3 to 6 mph.
Sunny skies are in the forecast for Tuesday with a high near 77 degrees. A light and variable wind should move through the area turning east-northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday night should be mostly clear with a low around 57 degrees with a north wind around 7 mph.
Come midweek, the forecast shows a mostly sunny day for Wednesday with a high near 74 degrees. A north-northwest wind should move through the area at 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night should be mostly clear with a low around 46 degrees and north wind around 11 mph.
“Later in the week,” said Davis, “we have a dry cold front coming through the area and for Thursday morning temperatures cool off to be in the 40s … Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s, around 70 to end the week.”
NWS reports Thursday to be yet another sunny day with a high near 64 degrees. A north wind should move through the area at 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 47 degrees.
Going into the weekend, Friday afternoon should be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Some clouds should finally move into the region Friday night with a low around 56 degrees.
A 20 percent chance of showers is in the forecast for Saturday afternoon. The mostly cloudy day should have a high near 74 degrees.
