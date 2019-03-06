If you think this is cold, be glad you’re not up north — forecasts show up to 5 feet of snow in some northeastern states, according to the National Weather Service.
While the forecast doesn’t show any signs of snow for Southwest Florida, this morning’s expected 39-degree wind chill could be pretty devastating for some area residents after the past few weeks of 80-degree temperatures.
“We’re still in the winter (technically speaking),” said Dustin Norman, NWS meteorologist. “We’ve been hotter above average but this cold front is nothing unusual. Last year we had a warm February and colder March, too.”
Low temps this morning are expected to be around 44 degrees, with wind chill values as low as 39 degrees. It should be a windy morning with a north-northeast wind of 10 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph. Otherwise, it should be a sunny day with a high near 67 degrees.
Tonight’s forecast shows mostly clear skies with a low around 41 degrees and a northeast wind of 7 to 9 mph.
“If you live closer to the coast, the lows will be a little higher, in the upper 40s. In the coldest part of the county ... the interior parts, it’s going to be more in the lower 40s,” Norman said.
Enjoy the cold while it lasts. By Thursday, temperatures will be on the rise.
“Going into the weekend, we’re not looking at any rain chances and we will warm back up ... back into the mid-70s and Friday we will be back into the 80s. We have a couple days of nice cold weather and then we will warm back up,” Norman said.
Thursday afternoon should be a sunny day with a high near 74 degrees and an east wind of 8 to 10 mph. Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 51 degrees and an east wind of 6 to 8 mph.
Sunny skies should continue into Friday with a high near 79 degrees and an east, northeast wind of 6 to 8 mph turning southeast in the afternoon. Friday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees and an east wind around 6 mph.
Come Saturday, skies should be mostly sunny with a high near 83 degrees and an east wind of 6 to 10 mph.
